In Ajit Pawar Crash, Rohit Pawar's 'Black Magic', 'Godman' Claims

On the third-month death anniversary of Ajit Pawar, fresh allegations and speculation around the circumstances of his death have surfaced, with leaders from the NCP raising questions and seeking further investigation.

NCP leader Amol Mitkari claimed in a post on X that local residents had described a ritual allegedly carried out near Pawar's residence in Baramati prior to the plane crash. He shared images allegedly showing a dead goat, though these claims remain unverified.

Mitkari said the incident raised questions and called for the truth to be established.

Separately, Ajit Pawar's nephew, MLA Rohit Pawar, referred to similar allegations while speaking to the media. He said a Nashik-based self-styled godman, Ashok Kharat, who faces criminal charges, could be linked to the episode through intermediaries. He did not provide evidence to substantiate the claim.

Rohit Pawar also alleged that a political leader from Baramati had been in contact with Kharat, but did not name the individual. He further referred to earlier remarks by NCP MP Sunil Tatkare regarding alleged ritual practices, again without offering verifiable details.

Amid the allegations, Rohit Pawar visited the CID office on Monday, stating that he had additional material to submit in connection with the crash.

"We had requested the CID earlier as well. We have some more evidence and came to share it," he said.

He claimed that key officials were not present during his visit and said he left a letter along with supporting material at the office.

Pawar also raised concerns over the pace of the investigation, arguing that the case appeared to be treated as an inquiry rather than a full probe, despite the transfer of the FIR from Karnataka.

He further pointed to inconsistencies in official statements regarding the cockpit voice recorder (CVR), noting that earlier reports suggested damage, while later updates indicated that data had been retrieved.

No Official Confirmation

The government has not commented on the allegations related to ritual practices, and there is no official confirmation linking any such activity to the crash.

The claims remain unverified and have added a controversial dimension to the case, even as opposition leaders continue to press for a more detailed investigation.

Rohit Pawar said he would continue to pursue the matter and seek accountability.