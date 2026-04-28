Delivery Worker Alerts Customer After Finding Her Door Open, Stands Guard Till She Returns

A delivery worker is earning widespread praise online for his thoughtful and instinctive act. His decision to step in after noticing a customer's front door left open has struck a chord with viewers across social media. In a video recounting the incident, the homeowner explained that she had accidentally left her main door open and unlocked while stepping out. Unaware of the oversight, she only learned of the situation when the delivery worker, identified as Amzad, took it upon himself to intervene.

Instead of leaving the parcel outside or walking away, Amzad placed the package safely inside the house on a table. Realising the potential risk of an unattended, open home, he chose to stay by the doorway, ensuring no one entered the property. He then contacted the homeowner to alert her, demonstrating both presence of mind and a sense of responsibility that went far beyond the expectations of his job. Having a cat inside made things even more risky, so he stayed on the property until she got back.

When the woman arrived home, she recorded their interaction, expressing heartfelt gratitude for his actions.

"Dear @delhivery_official Please give a huge raise and acknowledgement to amjadansari8025. He not only informed me of my door being open but also waited and guarded the house so that my cat wouldn't run away. We need more such humans who exemplify honesty and integrity... and I'm so lucky to have had him as my delivery guy today. The day when I messed up and left my door open. Phew! May there be more like him, and the world would be a better place," Divya Unny wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

The clip quickly gained traction online, with many viewers calling the act a reminder of everyday kindness and integrity. Comments poured in praising Amzad's honesty, with several saying the incident "restored their faith in humanity."

One user wrote, "Being a cat mom myself I can just imagine the fear you must have felt."

Another commented, "We need more people like him and more people like you who share good things."

"Aww so wholesome," added a third.