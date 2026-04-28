Police Probe Viral Video Of Mumbai Man Setting Road On Fire For Birthday

A video showing a Mumbai resident, Fahad Sheikh, carrying out a reckless stunt has gone viral on social media. The widely circulated clip reportedly shows him pouring petrol in the shape of the number "33" and setting it on fire to celebrate his birthday near the Somani Gram area on Ram Mandir Road in Goregaon West.

The incident reportedly took place right outside the Sunteck City, 4th Avenue residential complex. Multiple reports claim that this "dangerous" act damaged the MMRDA road at four different spots. Outraged residents have demanded strict action in the matter.

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According to viral claims, Sheikh is a car dealer from Jogeshwari West.

Mumbai Police have now launched an investigation into the viral video and all associated facts.

The police are currently working to verify the identity of the person in the video, the exact time and location of the incident and the extent of the claimed damage.

Official confirmation and further legal action will follow once the investigation is complete.

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Watch the video here:

Social Media Reaction

The video was posted across social media platforms. On Reddit, users slammed the "dangerous act".

"I was gonna say 'what a dirtbag', but I'd be insulting the dirtbag," one user wrote on social media.

"Idhar accident karke essay writing punishment milti hai, isko toh jhat kuch nai hoga," another user on video.

"Nothing will happen. Some fine in thousands, and that's it," one user expressed frustration.