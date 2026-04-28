Job Seeker Blocks "Spam" Call, Later Learns It Was Recruiter: "Missed A Great Chance"

A job seeker's post about a hiring process gone wrong has reignited debate over how quickly candidates can be ruled out. The applicant named Aditi wrote on X that she missed a call from an unknown number, assumed it was spam, but was rejected later with an email from the company's Human Resources.

"Had a technical interview scheduled, got two missed calls, and I straight up blocked the number thinking it was spam," she wrote as the caption and shared a screenshot of the email.

"Now I got this mail, and found out it was the company's HR calling."

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See the post here:

Had a technical interview scheduled,

got two missed calls, and I straight up blocked the number thinking it was spam



Now I got this mail...

and found out it was the company's HR calling😭 pic.twitter.com/CtPk6oncnP — aditii (@aditiitwt) April 27, 2026

In response, the company wrote, "We attempted to contact you multiple times regarding your scheduled interview, yet you failed to answer or respond in any manner."

"This level of carelessness and lack of basic professionalism reflects poorly on your suitability for the role. We do not want this kind of irresponsible person on our team," the email further added.

"Accordingly, your application has been rejected, and we will be proceeding with more serious candidates."

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Social Media Reaction

With over 3.5 million views, the post gained massive traction. Over 10,000 liked the post. The post struck a nerve with other job seekers as many pointed out that candidates are expected to be available 24/7, yet most can't answer personal calls while at work.

Many took to the comment section to share their opinion, with users suggesting that "learn the lesson" and "move on". She replied, "Missed a great chance."

"Two missed calls from the exact same number at the exact same time you had your interview scheduled? I get maybe ignoring the first time, but the second time?" one user asked, to which Aditi replied, "Blocked second time."

"Blocked HR like it was a scam... career on silent mode," another user wrote.

"What's next? Now you reject them for not contacting one more time," a third user added.

Aditi then mentioned that she sent apologies mail, and "now waiting for their response."

The incident highlights the complications of the hiring process as recruiters often deal with hundreds of applicants and use phone screens to quickly filter interest.

But candidates argue that instant rejection for one missed call lacks basic courtesy.