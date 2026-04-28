Indian Couple's Grand Wedding <i>Baraat</i> Shuts Down New York's Fifth Avenue, Video Goes Viral

A vibrant glimpse of an Indian baraat (groom's wedding procession) on New York City's iconic Fifth Avenue has taken social media by storm, drawing a mix of admiration, curiosity, and debate. The video captures a high-energy wedding procession that transformed one of the world's busiest streets into a spectacle of music, dance, and celebration. Exemplifying the big fat Indian wedding, Pankti Doshi and Dr. Avish Jain, a musically inclined couple, elevated their wedding entrance into a full-fledged live performance. Rather than a traditional procession, the duo led their baraat with microphones in hand, singing and dancing to Bollywood chartbusters as they moved down the avenue.

The performance was described as a "love letter to New York City," reflecting not just their relationship but also their connection to the city. Fifth Avenue briefly turned into an open-air stage for their celebration, with music, movement, and visuals all working together. This procession was different from most baraats, which have DJs or bands playing music. Instead, the bride and groom were the main focus of the performance, which made it more personal.

"When the bride & groom shut down 5th Avenue and live-sing their way into their Baraat and Wedding," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Events of this scale in New York City are far from spontaneous. Shutting down a major artery like Fifth Avenue involves extensive planning, including multiple city permits and coordination with local authorities such as the NYPD.

As the video continues to circulate, reactions online have been mixed. Many users praised the couple's creativity and confidence, calling the performance joyful and unforgettable. Others questioned the scale and disruption of such events in busy public spaces.

Notably, Fifth Avenue in Manhattan is a world-renowned, prestigious thoroughfare stretching from Greenwich Village to Harlem, famously hosting luxury shopping, landmarks, and high-end residential areas. Known as a premier shopping destination, it features iconic luxury retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue, Gucci, and Cartier, often ranking among the world's most expensive streets.

Last year, a similar video went viral when a baraat with nearly 400 people danced on the streets of Lower Manhattan. Dressed in vibrant traditional Indian attire, the group was seen dancing joyously to DJ beats, temporarily transforming the heart of New York's financial district into a full-blown Indian wedding scene.