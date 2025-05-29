Advertisement
"400 Person Indian Baraat" Shuts Down Wall Street, Video Goes Viral

The backdrop of skyscrapers and the New York Stock Exchange adds a surreal touch to the already extravagant scene

Quick Read
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
A grand Indian wedding baraat took place on Wall Street in New York.
Nearly 400 participants danced in vibrant traditional attire during the event.
The wedding transformed the financial district into a lively celebration scene.

A grand Indian wedding procession brought a slice of desi celebration to New York's iconic Wall Street, and the internet can't get enough of it.

A video of a baraat (groom's wedding procession) with nearly 400 people dancing on the streets of Lower Manhattan has gone viral on social media. Dressed in vibrant traditional Indian attire, the group was seen dancing joyously to DJ beats, temporarily transforming the heart of New York's financial district into a full-blown Indian wedding scene.

"We shut down Wall Street for a 400-person baraat - who would've ever thought?!" wrote DJ AJ, who performed at the event. "A once-in-a-lifetime kind of magic," he added.

The video shows the wedding party dancing with infectious energy, with the bride and groom, dressed in a red lehenga and a beige sherwani, at the centre of it all. The backdrop of skyscrapers and the New York Stock Exchange adds a surreal touch to the already extravagant scene.

Reacting to the now-viral clip, one Instagram user wrote, "When dude is done shattering glass ceilings at every party he plays, he now turns the Wall Street into a dance floor!"

Another user wrote, "So wild! 450+ guests... never-ending baraat.... And you! Such a great time planning this."

"Never thought I would be hearing Empire State of Mind's dhol version, that's wild," the third user commented. 

"Wow," the fourth user wrote. 

"Insane," wrote the fifth user. 

