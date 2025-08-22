Indian Woman's Hilarious Take On Dutch Birthday Customs Goes Viral: 'Still Can't Fathom'

- An Indian-origin woman in the Netherlands highlighted cultural differences in viral videos
An Indian-origin woman living in the Netherlands has caught the internet's attention with her videos, highlighting the cultural differences between the two countries. In a series of videos titled, 'Things in the Netherlands that would give Indians nearly a heart attack," the user gave her hilarious take on how some customs can be entirely different in a country.
In one of the now-viral videos, Ms Agarwal explained that the concept of birthdays was a little different in the Netherlands. While colleagues and friends bring cake for the person whose birthday is being celebrated, especially in India, the opposite is true in the Netherlands.
"PSA- No one is buying you a cake on your birthday in the Netherlands, and if you work at an office, better take a cake on your birthday for everyone," she wrote.
As for food at a birthday party, Ms Agrawal revealed that guests are expected to arrive at the party after consuming dinner at their homes.
"What do you mean, there is no food at a Dutch party? In India, you'll be going home with the leftovers," she said.
Check the viral videos here:
'Still can't fathom this'
As Ms Agarwal's tongue-in-cheek observations went viral, they struck a chord with viewers, sparking a mix of laughter, disbelief, and cultural shock.
"Then should we also plan our own surprise parties? lol," said one user, while another added: "This is second-hand cultural shock."
A third commented: "As a Dutch-born and raised Desi, I still can't fathom this... my mom and my family always have snacks and dinner."
A fourth said: "If I have a party, I always tell my guests to come with an empty stomach, bc I will have food for them."
The Dutch people have a worldwide reputation for being direct and honest in their approach. They often prioritise directness over politeness, which may sometimes be perceived as blunt by people from other cultures.
