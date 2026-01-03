Venezuela Explosions News LIVE Updates: At least seven explosions and sounds resembling aircraft flyovers were heard in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, days after US President Donald Trump's repeated warnings of ground strikes against the country. Explosions were also reported in other parts of Venezuela.
Videos show a column of smoke and many buildings on fire after the explosions. Colombian President Gustavo Petro, in a post on X, said Caracas has been "bombed by missiles". As more details about the explosions started coming out, a US official told the news agency Reuters that Washington was carrying out strikes inside Venezuela.
A state of emergency has been declared in Venezuela by President Nicolas Maduro.
Here are the latest updates on the explosions in Venezuela:
US Says Carrying Out Strikes In Venezuela
The US has officially confirmed that it is carrying out strikes inside Venezuela, the news agency Reuters reported on Sunday citing an official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Venezuela Declares State Of Emergency After Explosions
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro has declared state of emergency after explosions were heard in parts of the country.
US Agency's Order Prohibits American Planes From Operating In Venezuelan Airspace
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a NOTAM (Notice To Airmen) prohibiting American aircraft from operating at all altitudes within Venezuelan airspace.
Amid reports of explosions around Caracas, the US FAA issued a new NOTAM prohibiting US aircraft from operating at all altitudes within Venezuelan airspace as of 0600Z today, 3 Jan.— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 3, 2026
Flightradar24 is not currently tracking any aircraft over Venezuela.https://t.co/BZhEhwjD1j pic.twitter.com/AEyB7o2Je1
Colombia "Deeply Concerned" Over Explosions In Venezuela
Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Saturday that his country was deeply concerned about the explosions in Venezuela.
"As a preventive measure, the National Government has arranged measures to protect the civilian population, preserve stability on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, and promptly address any eventual humanitarian or migratory needs, in coordination with local authorities and competent organizations," President Petro said in a post on X.
El Gobierno de la República de Colombia observa con profunda preocupación los reportes sobre explosiones y actividad aérea inusual registrados en las últimas horas en la República Bolivariana de Venezuela, así como la consecuente escalada de tensión en la región.— Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 3, 2026
Colombia…
US Conducting Military Strikes Against Venezuela, Says Report
American media has now reported that the US military is conducting military strikes against Venezuela.
Videos Show Buildings On Fire, Huge Smoke After Blasts In Venezuela
Many buildings were seen on fire, and a column of smoke was visible after multiple explosions were heard in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, on Saturday.
Videos on social media showed buildings on fire across the city. Loud explosions, accompanied by sounds resembling aircraft flyovers, were heard around 2:00 am (local time).
Some reports also claimed that a massive explosion was heard near Higuerote Airport in Miranda in northern Venezuela.
Venezuela Declares State Of Emergency After Explosions In Caracas
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro has declared a state of emergency in the country after explosions in capital Caracas.
Caracas Blasts: Venezuela Rejects "Military Aggression" By US
Venezuela has rejected "military aggression" by the United States, the government of President Nicolas Maduro said in a statement early Saturday, reported Reuters.
Attacks took place in the capital of Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, the statement said, prompting Maduro to declare a national emergency and call on social and political forces to "activate mobilization plans."
Caracas Blasts: Huge Smoke, Fire Seen On Videos After Explosions In Venezuelan Capital
Many buildings were on fire, and a column of smoke was visible after huge explosions in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, on Saturday.
Multiple secondary explosions seen, while flames and smoke emanate from the Port of Caracas in Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/R8OJ4CsdHO— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 3, 2026
Venezuela Explosions: Colombian President Says Caracas "Bombed With Missiles"
Colombian President Gustavo Petro, in a post on X, said Caracas has been "bombed by missiles".
"Right now they are bombing Caracas. Alert to the whole world, they have attacked Venezuela. They are bombing with missiles. The OAS and the UN must meet immediately," he said.