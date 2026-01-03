Venezuela Explosions News LIVE Updates: At least seven explosions and sounds resembling aircraft flyovers were heard in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, days after US President Donald Trump's repeated warnings of ground strikes against the country. Explosions were also reported in other parts of Venezuela.

Videos show a column of smoke and many buildings on fire after the explosions. Colombian President Gustavo Petro, in a post on X, said Caracas has been "bombed by missiles". As more details about the explosions started coming out, a US official told the news agency Reuters that Washington was carrying out strikes inside Venezuela.

A state of emergency has been declared in Venezuela by President Nicolas Maduro.

Here are the latest updates on the explosions in Venezuela: