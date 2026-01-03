Advertisement
Venezuela Explosions News LIVE Updates: At least seven explosions and sounds resembling aircraft flyovers were heard in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, days after US President Donald Trump's repeated warnings of ground strikes against the country. Explosions were also reported in other parts of Venezuela.

Videos show a column of smoke and many buildings on fire after the explosions. Colombian President Gustavo Petro, in a post on X, said Caracas has been "bombed by missiles". As more details about the explosions started coming out, a US official told the news agency Reuters that Washington was carrying out strikes inside Venezuela.

A state of emergency has been declared in Venezuela by President Nicolas Maduro. 

Here are the latest updates on the explosions in Venezuela:

Jan 03, 2026 14:02 (IST)
US Says Carrying Out Strikes In Venezuela

The US has officially confirmed that it is carrying out strikes inside Venezuela, the news agency Reuters reported on Sunday citing an official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. 

Jan 03, 2026 13:58 (IST)
Venezuela Declares State Of Emergency After Explosions

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro has declared state of emergency after explosions were heard in parts of the country. 

Jan 03, 2026 13:51 (IST)
US Agency's Order Prohibits American Planes From Operating In Venezuelan Airspace

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a NOTAM (Notice To Airmen) prohibiting American aircraft from operating at all altitudes within Venezuelan airspace.

Jan 03, 2026 13:46 (IST)
Colombia "Deeply Concerned" Over Explosions In Venezuela

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Saturday that his country was deeply concerned about the explosions in Venezuela.

"As a preventive measure, the National Government has arranged measures to protect the civilian population, preserve stability on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, and promptly address any eventual humanitarian or migratory needs, in coordination with local authorities and competent organizations," President Petro said in a post on X.

Jan 03, 2026 13:43 (IST)
US Conducting Military Strikes Against Venezuela, Says Report

American media has now reported that the US military is conducting military strikes against Venezuela. 

Jan 03, 2026 13:34 (IST)
Videos Show Buildings On Fire, Huge Smoke After Blasts In Venezuela

Many buildings were seen on fire, and a column of smoke was visible after multiple explosions were heard in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, on Saturday.

Videos on social media showed buildings on fire across the city. Loud explosions, accompanied by sounds resembling aircraft flyovers, were heard around 2:00 am (local time).

Some reports also claimed that a massive explosion was heard near Higuerote Airport in Miranda in northern Venezuela.

Jan 03, 2026 13:32 (IST)
Venezuela Declares State Of Emergency After Explosions In Caracas

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro has declared a state of emergency in the country after explosions in capital Caracas.

Jan 03, 2026 13:29 (IST)
Caracas Blasts: Venezuela Rejects "Military Aggression" By US

Venezuela has rejected "military aggression" by the United States, the government of President Nicolas Maduro said in a statement early Saturday, reported Reuters.

Attacks took place in the capital of Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, the statement said, prompting Maduro to declare a national emergency and call on social and political forces to "activate mobilization plans."

Jan 03, 2026 13:24 (IST)
Caracas Blasts: Huge Smoke, Fire Seen On Videos After Explosions In Venezuelan Capital

Many buildings were on fire, and a column of smoke was visible after huge explosions in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, on Saturday.

Jan 03, 2026 13:22 (IST)
Venezuela Explosions: Colombian President Says Caracas "Bombed With Missiles"

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, in a post on X, said Caracas has been "bombed by missiles".

"Right now they are bombing Caracas. Alert to the whole world, they have attacked Venezuela. They are bombing with missiles. The OAS and the UN must meet immediately," he said.

