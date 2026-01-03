"Prepared To Take Power": Venezuelan Opposition Leader After Maduro's Capture

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said on Saturday that the "hour of freedom" had arrived for her country after President Nicolas Maduro was captured by the US forces. "Venezuelans, the HOUR OF FREEDOM has arrived!" she posted.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Machado, who has been in hiding since Maduro's disputed reelection in July 2024, said in a post on X that opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, whom the opposition says won the vote, "must immediately assume his constitutional mandate" as president.

In the 2024 elections, Maduro was declared the winner by the National Electoral Council, which did not publish the exact tally from polling stations because of a cyberattack. The opposition denounced electoral fraud targeting its candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who had stepped in at the last minute to replace opposition leader Maria Corina Machado after she was ruled ineligible.