Advertisement

Videos Show Buildings On Fire, Huge Smoke After Blasts In Venezuela

Donald Trump, who has deployed a navy task force to the Caribbean, has for weeks threatened ground strikes on drug cartels in the region.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Videos Show Buildings On Fire, Huge Smoke After Blasts In Venezuela
The cause and precise locations of the explosions in Caracas were not immediately clear
Caracas:

Many buildings were on fire, and a column of smoke was visible after huge explosions in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, on Saturday.

Videos on social media showed multiple buildings on fire across Caracas. Loud explosions, accompanied by sounds resembling aircraft flyovers, were heard around 2:00 am (local time).

Some reports also claimed that a massive explosion was heard near Higuerote Airport in Miranda in northern Venezuela.

The cause and precise locations of the explosions were not immediately clear.

Why Trump Has Targeted Venezuela

US President Donald Trump, who has deployed a navy task force to the Caribbean, has for weeks threatened ground strikes on drug cartels in the region.

On Monday, he said the United States had hit and destroyed a docking area for alleged Venezuela drug-running boats -- in what was seen as the first land strike of the military campaign to counter narcotics trafficking from Latin America.

US forces have also carried out numerous strikes on boats in both the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean since September, targeting what Washington says are drug smugglers.

Trump has accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of heading a drug cartel and said he is cracking down on trafficking.

Maduro has denied any involvement in the narcotics trade, saying Washington is seeking to overthrow him because Venezuela has the largest known reserves of oil on Earth.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Venezuala, Venezuala Explosions, Caracas Explosions
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com