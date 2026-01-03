Left Calls For Nationwide Protest Over US Move In Venezuela

Five major Left parties have issued a joint statement, strongly condemning what they described as "US aggression" against Venezuela and called for nationwide protests in solidarity with the Latin American nation. The statement comes amid heightened global tension following claims of military action by the United States and reports circulating on social media about the detention of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

In a joint declaration, the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and All India Forward Bloc accused the United States of carrying out an attack on Venezuela in "blatant violation of the UN Charter".

The parties alleged that Washington's actions were aimed at establishing control over Venezuela's vast oil reserves and reinforcing its dominance in the area.

The statement sharply criticised the remarks attributed to US President Donald Trump, claiming he had spoken of capturing Venezuela's oil reserves, and to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who reportedly warned that other countries in the region could be targeted next. According to the Left parties, these comments, coming soon after the release of the US National Security Strategy 2025, reflect what they termed an aggressive and imperialist foreign policy rooted in an expanded interpretation of the Monroe Doctrine.

Citing reports from Venezuela, the Left parties said the people there were mobilising in large numbers to defend their country's sovereignty. Expressing "wholehearted support and solidarity" with the Venezuelan people, the Left called on peace-loving and anti-imperialist forces across the country to take to the streets in protest.

"We, the Left parties, call for nationwide protests against US aggression and in solidarity with the people of Latin America," the statement read, urging activists and supporters to participate actively.

The parties also appealed to the government to join international voices condemning the alleged US action and "stand firmly with Venezuela" in defence of national sovereignty and self-determination.

A separate appeal issued by CPI(ML) Liberation a day earlier described the situation as a "criminal war of aggression," alleging aerial bombardment and military invasion of Caracas.

Drawing parallels with past US-led interventions in Latin America and West Asia, the statement accused Washington of using "recycled lies" to justify regime change and the plunder of natural resources.

The joint statement was signed by D Raja, General Secretary of CPI, MA Baby, General Secretary of CPI(M); Dipankar Bhattacharya of CPI(ML) Liberation; Manoj Bhattacharya of RSP; and G Deverajan of the All India Forward Bloc.

The calls for protest are expected to translate into demonstrations across several Indian cities in the coming days, adding a domestic political dimension to the unfolding international crisis around Venezuela.