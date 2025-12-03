Trump Says US Hit Docking Area For Alleged Venezuela Drug Boats

Donald Trump said Monday the United States had hit and destroyed a docking area for alleged Venezuela drug-running boats -- in what could amount to the first land strike of the military campaign to counter narcotics trafficking from Latin America.

"There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs," he told reporters. "We hit all the boats and now we hit the area... and that is no longer around."

"It was along the shore," he added, declining to say if it was a military or CIA operation, or where the strike occurred.

