Venezuela Declares Emergency After Blasts In Capital, Slams US' 'Aggression': 10 Points

Multiple explosions, accompanied by sounds resembling aircraft flyovers, were heard around the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Saturday, with the President Nicolas Maduro-led government calling it an "extremely serious military aggression" by the US.

Here Are 10 Points On Venezuela Explosions Multiple explosions were heard around the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, early Saturday. Videos on social media showed many buildings on fire across the city. Loud explosions were reportedly heard starting at 2:00 am (local time). A power outage also reportedly affected the southern area of the city, near a major military base. Attacks also took place in the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, a government statement said. Venezuela said it rejected "military aggression" by the United States and declared a national emergency. "Venezuela rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and people," President Nicolas Maduro's government said. The US military was behind a series of strikes against Caracas, US media reported. Media outlets CBS News and Fox News reported unnamed US officials confirming that American forces were involved. US President Donald Trump had for weeks threatened ground strikes on drug cartels in Venezuela. US forces have also carried out numerous strikes on boats in both the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean since September, targeting what Washington says are drug smugglers. Trump has accused Nicolas Maduro of heading a drug cartel and said he is cracking down on trafficking. Maduro has denied any involvement in the narcotics trade, saying Washington is seeking to overthrow him because Venezuela has the largest known reserves of oil on Earth.

