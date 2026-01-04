Nicolas Maduro Brought To US On USS Iwo Jima: Inside The Floating Fortress

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been captured by US forces and are now in American custody. They face charges of narco-terrorism, drug trafficking, and illegal weapons possession.

The couple was seized early Saturday in a pre-dawn raid at Caracas' Fort Tiuna military complex. Maduro was first flown to a US military base and then transported aboard the USS Iwo Jima, a high-capacity amphibious assault ship, to New York.

Upon arrival, agents escorted Maduro to their headquarters and then to the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, the federal jail that has housed high-profile detainees.

What Is The USS Iwo Jima?

The USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) is a large US Navy ship that works like a mini aircraft carrier. It is 840 feet long and has a flight deck 140 feet wide. The ship can carry Marines, helicopters, jets, and boats, allowing it to launch troops and vehicles directly onto shore.

Features Of The USS Iwo Jima

The ship is designed for amphibious assaults, meaning it can quickly move soldiers from sea to land. It carries permanently stationed Marines and supports “vertical envelopment,” a strategy using helicopters and aircraft to land troops behind enemy lines.

The USS Iwo Jima is heavily armed to protect itself and its crew. It has missile launchers, radar-guided guns, machine guns, and other weapons, making it a “floating fortress” capable of handling threats at sea.

When Was It Built?

This version of the USS Iwo Jima was commissioned in 2001 and is still in active service. It is the third ship to carry the name, with previous versions serving in Vietnam and other US military operations.

The USS Iwo Jima continues a long tradition of ships with the same name, all serving as mobile bases for Marines, aircraft, and humanitarian or combat missions since the 1960s.