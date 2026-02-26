Maduro's Lawyer Claims Team Trump Blocking Venezuela From Paying Fees

US authorities are blocking Nicolas Maduro from receiving money from Venezuela to pay the lawyer defending him in his New York drug trafficking case, the ousted leader's attorney said in a court filing released Wednesday.

Venezuela's government is seeking to pay Maduro's legal fees but because of Washington's sanctions on the oil-rich south American nation, Maduro's lawyer Barry Pollack must obtain a license from US officials responsible for sanctions.

Maduro, who autocratically ruled Venezuela from March 2013, was ousted as president in a January 3 raid by the United States.

Maduro, 63, has pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges and declared that he was a "prisoner of war."

Pollack said that the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, responsible for enforcing sanctions, initially granted licenses on January 9 allowing him to take payment for representing Maduro and his wife, co-accused Cilia Flores.

But three hours later, OFAC issued an amended license that blocked the attorney taking payment for the former president, Pollack said.

"By its failure to allow the government of Venezuela to pay Mr Maduro's defense costs, OFAC is interfering with Mr Maduro's ability to retain counsel and, therefore, his right under the Sixth Amendment to counsel of his choice," Pollack said in a letter to the court dated February 20.

The lawyer said his team had lodged a challenge with OFAC and that if it failed to act, he would formally complain to the court, noting that Maduro "cannot otherwise afford counsel."

His next scheduled court appearance is March 26 when he is due before a judge along with his wife who has also pleaded not guilty.

Venezuela is now led by Delcy Rodriguez, who had been Maduro's vice president since 2018 but is now working closely with Washington.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)