'J&K Development Budget More Than Pak IMF Bailout': India's 'La La Land' Jibe

India has slammed Pakistan at the UN Human Rights Council for spreading misinformation about the development of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at the 61st Session of the UNHRC, India's representative Anupama Singh said Pakistan must be "hallucinating" or living in "La-La land" if it finds it hard to believe in Indian territory's development, whose budget is more than twice the recent bailout package Islamabad sought from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

India also rejected allegations made by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), stating that the group has allowed itself to be used as an "echo chamber" for Islamabad.

Pakistan Living In 'La La Land'

"If the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest bridge, inaugurated in Jammu and Kashmir last year, is fake, then Pakistan must be hallucinating or living in the 'La-la-land,'" Singh said, replying during the high-level segment.

"We categorically reject these allegations," she said, adding that Pakistan's "incessant propaganda now reeks of envy."

On Pakistan's Propaganda

Singh asserted New Delhi's stand on Jammu and Kashmir, saying it "was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India." She said the accession of the region to India in 1947 was "completely legal and irrevocable," in accordance with the Indian Independence Act and international law.

"The only outstanding dispute regarding this region is the illegal occupation of Indian territories by Pakistan," Singh said, calling on Islamabad to vacate areas under its control.

On Jammu and Kashmir's Budget

She further asserted that the development budget of Jammu and Kashmir is "more than double the recent bailout package" Pakistan sought from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), drawing a contrast between governance and development in the Union Territory with Pakistan's economic challenges.

Responding to criticism on democratic processes, Singh said it was "hard to take lectures on democracy from a country where civilian governments rarely complete their terms." She cited voter turnout in recent general and assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as evidence that people in the region have "rejected the ideology of terrorism and violence" and are moving ahead on the path of development.

On Pakistani Terrorism

Singh also accused Pakistan of attempting to destabilise the region through "relentless state-sponsored terrorism", while asserting that Jammu and Kashmir continues to progress politically, economically and socially.

"Pakistan would do well if it focuses on fixing its deepening internal crisis rather than masking it with grandstanding at such a platform," she said, adding that "the world can certainly see through its charade."

The exchange marks the latest round of sharp diplomatic sparring between India and Pakistan at multilateral forums like the UNHRC over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.