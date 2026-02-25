"Hunt Continues": IEDs, Grenades, Pistol Recovered From J&K's Poonch

The joint security forces on Wednesday recovered Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), arms and ammunition in the forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Pooch district.

Nagrota-headquartered White Knight Corps of the Army said in a post on X that, based on intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched in the Gani forest area of Poonch, where weapons were found in a cave.

The action was taken under the code name Operation Gani.

"Based on synergised intelligence inputs from own sources and @JmuKmrPolice, a Joint Operation was launched by the troops of White Knight Corps and SOG Poonch in the Gani Forest area of Poonch. Displaying precision in coordination, the detailed search led to recovery of a terrorist cache concealed beneath a natural cave," the post read.

The Army said that one big IED weighing 4.5 kg, one small IED of 800 gm, two Chinese grenades, one 9 mm pistol, two 9 mm rounds and twenty-two 7.62 mm rounds were recovered from the site.

The IEDs and grenades were destroyed in situ by the Bomb Disposal Team, ensuring the safety of civilians and troops.

"The hunt continues....We Serve, We Protect!" the Army concluded in the X post.

The police said a case has been registered in this connection at the Mendhar Police Station.

This comes after the joint security forces successfully eliminated three Pakistan-supported terrorists in the forest area of Kishtwar district under Operation TRASHI-I

The J&K Police and other security forces carry out anti-terrorist operations in the hinterland, while the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) guard the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border (IB) respectively.

Jammu and Kashmir has a 740 km-long LoC and a 240 km-long IB. The LoC is situated in Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla districts of the Valley and in Poonch, Rajouri and partly in Jammu district of the Jammu region. The IB is situated in Samba, Kathua and Jammu districts of the Jammu division.

The Army and the BSF are deployed to check cross-border infiltration, drug smuggling and drone activities from the Pakistani side of the border.

In addition to carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations, drug smugglers, drug peddlers, and those involved in hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities are also on the scanner of the security forces.

It is believed that funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in the union territory.

