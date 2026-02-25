Anil Ambani's Rs 3,716-Crore Mumbai Home Attached In Money Laundering Case: Sources

Businessman Anil Ambani's home - the Rs 3,716 crore structure called 'Abode' - was attached by the Enforcement Directorate Wednesday over an ongoing money laundering investigation.

A provisional order was issued to attach the building as part of the agency's inquiry into alleged bank fraud by Ambani's Reliance Communications (RCOM), sources said this afternoon.

The house, 66 metres tall with 17 floors, is located in Mumbai's Pali Hill neighbourhood.

Ambani, meanwhile, has been called to join the investigation tomorrow, i.e., February 26.

Should he appear as summoned it will be the second time the 66-year-old Ambani will be questioned. He first deposed in August 2025; his statement was recorded under the PMLA.

Directed by the Supreme Court, the federal agency has set up a special team to investigate complaints of bank fraud and financial irregularities against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group.

So far, it has attached assets worth Rs 12,000 crore as part of the investigation and filed three ECIRs, or enforcement case information reports, against Reliance Group companies.

RCOM, a Reliance Group company, is being probed over Rs 40,000 crore loan default.

Last week the Supreme Court expressed serious concern over 'unexplained delays' by federal agencies, including the ED, investigating the alleged frauds linked to RCOM and Anil Ambani.

In the hearing Ambani assured the court he would not travel abroad without its permission.

Ambani's actor-wife, Tina Ambani, was also summoned.

However, last week she skipped that call, the second from the ED.

Tina and Anil Ambani (File).

NDTV understands Tina Ambani was summoned over the purchase of a luxury residence in New York. The agency had arrested a former RCOM executive, Punit Garg, and said the property had been fraudulently sold by him in 2023. This was during RCOM's corporate insolvency resolution.

The company, it is learnt, informed the stock exchange about the sale in 2025.

"The sale proceeds of US$ 8.3 million (worth Rs 69.55 crore in 2023) were remitted from the United States under the guise of a sham investment arrangement with a Dubai-based entity controlled by a Pakistan-linked individual..." the agency had said then.