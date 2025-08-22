World's Oldest Person, Who Travelled To India As Teen, Celebrates 116th Birthday

Ethel Caterham celebrated her 116th birthday on Thursday (Aug 21), months after becoming the oldest living person in the world, following the death of Brazilian nun Sister Inah Canbarro Lucas, aged 116. Ms Caterham, who lives in a care home in Lightwater, Surrey, was born on August 21, 1909 and is the last living subject of Edward VII.

Ms Caterham marked the occasion quietly with her family, taking the day "at her own pace, the Hallmark Care Homes said in a statement, as per CBS News.

"Ethel and her family are so grateful for all of the kind messages and interest shown to her as she celebrates her 116th birthday this year," read the statement.

"Ethel will spend the day quietly with her family so that she can enjoy it at her own pace. Thank you again for your kind wishes on this special day."

The care home added that Ms Caterham was not giving out any interviews this year but might make an exception if King Charles III was willing to speak to her.

The British monarch often writes a personal letter to the citizens when they mark their 100th birthdays. She celebrated her 115th birthday last year with a letter from King Charles III who congratulated her on a "truly remarkable milestone".

Watch: Ex-Forest Officer Shares Footage Of Tigress Looking After Cubs As They Bathe

Ethel Caterham's India visit

Born three years before the Titanic disaster, Ms Caterham has three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She travelled to India when as a teenager (18) to work as an au pair for a military family, making the three-week journey alone by ship.

Soon after she returned to the UK, she met her future husband, Norman Caterham, at a dinner party. The love blossomed they subsequently married in 1933. The couple were stationed in Hong Kong and Gibraltar before returning to southern England. Ms Caterham's husband died in his 60s in 1976.

As per the Guinness World Records, the title of the oldest person ever is held by French woman Jeanne Calment, who lived to 122 years and 164 days before her death in 1997.