Watch: Ex-Forest Officer Shares Footage Of Tigress Looking After Cubs As They Bathe

A stunning footage showing the maternal instincts of a tigress has gone viral, capturing the internet's attention. The 25-second clip, shared by former Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, showcases the rare sight where a tigress and her cubs can be seen bathing in a waterhole to escape the heat.

The clip shows the mama tiger keeping a close eye on the proceedings as the little cubs enjoy themselves in the water and play with each other.

"A mother's eye never rest -- the tigress guards the cub as they play cooling their body in a waterhole," wrote Mr Nanda on X (formerly Twitter).

"Tigers are rare among big cats. They love water. It regulates their body temperature, relieves parasites, biting insects and helps them to conserve energy. Nature's Air Conditioners," he added.

The video triggered a flood of online reactions, with users expressing amazement at the rare insight into how a tiger family works.

"Perfect. Tigers are neater and cleaner compared to Lions, which is home to hundreds of fleas and parasites always flying on their faces," said one user while another added: "Wow it's really great sir to see these tigers in their natural habitat."

A third commented: "One tiger. Two tigers. Three tigers. Four tigers! So many tigers."

India is currently home to 3,682 tigers, which is roughly 75 per cent of the total world population. On International Tiger Day (Jul 29) Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said India has emerged as a global leader in tiger conservation with 58 reserves dedicated to the magnificent creature.

He added that tiger conservation was not just about saving the species; the rising numbers also symbolised the health of the forests they inhabit. Mr Yadav also urged the public to pledge to protect our tigers and their ecosystems, which also support livelihood opportunities for local communities. "Let the roars grow louder," he wrote.