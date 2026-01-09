Tiger Found Dead In Bandhavgarh Reserve, Second Death In 2 Days

A tiger was found dead in a well located inside the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh, a forest official said on Friday.

This is the second death of a big cat in the reserve in two days as the carcass of a female tiger cub was found in Kathli beat of the BTR on Wednesday, presumably after a fight with a wild animal.

"The carcass of an adult tiger was found inside an old well on Thursday evening in Kudri Tola village of Raipur, under the Dhamokhar range of the reserve. On receiving the information, park officials and a team from the forest department reached and inspected the spot," he said.

According to eyewitnesses, a strong stench was emanating from the old well, located about 1.5 kms from the village, indicating that the feline had died five to six days prior to the carcass being found.

"The location where the tiger's carcass was found is approximately two km away from the forest outpost," Dhamokhar range official, Ranger Dhruv Singh, said.

A search was conducted in the surrounding area with the help of a dog squad, he said.

Talking to PTI, field Director Anupam Sahay said the tiger's carcass was retrieved on Friday morning.

The exact cause of the death and age of the big cat will be known after the examination by veterinarians, he said.

