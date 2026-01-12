Himachal Merchant Navy Officer Detained From Russian Tanker A Month Before Wedding

Rikshit Chauhan, a merchant navy officer from Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, was set to return home soon for his wedding next month before the Russian-flagged oil tanker, on which he was working as a crew member, was seized by United States forces in the North Atlantic last week. Now his family has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure his safe return to India.

The 26-year-old was one of three Indian crew members aboard the vessel, named Marinera (previously known as Bella 1), before it was intercepted after a prolonged maritime pursuit that reportedly began in the Caribbean Sea and extended into the North Atlantic.

Family's Appeal

Chauhan was sent to Venezuela on his first sea assignment by his Russian employer. According to the family, they last heard from Chauhan last week, hours before the vessel was seized by US forces on January 7, after a long chase.

"Please ensure the safe return of my son, Rikshit," Chauhan's mother, Reeta Devi, appealed to the prime minister.

Talking to reporters in Palampur, Kangra, the distraught mother said her son's marriage has been fixed for February 19.

"We talked to Rikshit for the last time on January 7 and are praying to God for his safe return before that date," she said.

"We appeal to the prime minister and the external affairs minister to ensure the safe return of Rikshit and two others from Goa and Kerala, who are also crew members of the same vessel," she added.

His father, Ranjit Singh, told NDTV Rikshit had joined the merchant navy on August 1, 2025.

"During our last conversation, Rikshit had said that he was well but indicated that further contact would be unlikely for some time. He said that due to America's military action against Venezuela, the company had instructed them to return from Venezuela. We learnt on January 10 that our son's ship had been seized," said Singh.

Rikshit had joined a Russian company, which sent him to Venezuela on his first sea assignment to get oil, but the vessel was stopped at the border.

After waiting for 10 days at the border, the company called the ship back when the US seized the vessel, Singh said.

India's Reaction

Meanwhile, the Palampur MLA has sought details of Rikshit and assured that he would go to Shimla and take up the matter with the chief minister.

Last week, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said that India was closely following the developments, and "we are ascertaining further details of the Indian nationals who are supposed to be there on the oil tanker."

The vessel had 28 crew members, including three Indians, 20 Ukrainians, six Georgians and two Russians when it was seized. All except two Russian crew members, who were released on Sunday, are currently under detention.