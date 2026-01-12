Advertisement
PSLV Rocket Deviates From Flight Path, ISRO Says Analysing Data

The 64th mission of PSLV, PSLV-C62 / EOS-N1, lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 10:18 am.

The Anvesha satellite is designed to provide cutting-edge imaging capabilities

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) mission on Monday faced an anomaly after launch, with ISRO later confirming that a deviation was observed during the rocket's third stage. 

ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan said the data is being analysed and that the space agency will share details at the earliest, stopping short of declaring the mission either a success or a failure.

The 64th mission of PSLV, PSLV-C62 carrying EOS-N1, lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 10:18 am, marking a crucial flight for the launch vehicle after its failure in 2025.

PSLV-C62 was carrying a total of 15 satellites, including EOS-N1 and a surveillance satellite named Anvesha, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). EOS-N1 and 14 co-passenger satellites were planned to be injected into a Sun Synchronous Orbit, while the Kestrel Initial Demonstrator (KID) satellite was intended for a re-entry trajectory.

The Anvesha satellite is designed to provide advanced imaging capabilities, strengthening India's ability to monitor and map strategic locations with high precision.

The mission also marked a milestone for India's private space sector. For the first time, a single Indian private company,  Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space, contributed seven satellites to a PSLV mission, underlining the growing role of private players in India's space ecosystem.

