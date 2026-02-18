ISRO Ex-Official, 65, Strangles Wife With Towel In Bengaluru, Waits For Arrest

A 65-year-old former ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) employee allegedly killed his wife by strangling her with a towel and then waited inside the house till he was arrested.

Officials said Nageshwar Rao, a resident of The Virtuoso apartment complex in South Bengaluru's Bommanahalli, was undergoing treatment for depression and intended to take his own life. Before attempting suicide, he decided to kill his wife, Sandya Sri, and did so by strangling her with a towel on Wednesday.

Rao stayed in the house after the murder and then contacted an acquaintance, who alerted the police around 11 am. A team took him into custody.

"He was reportedly undergoing treatment for depression and was distressed. He allegedly intended to take his life after the incident, which is why he attacked his wife. There appear to be no other major reasons," Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The couple's daughter lives in the US and has been informed, said an official.

(With inputs from PTI)