Bengaluru Bank Employee Killed In Horrific Bike Crash While Crossing Road

Yogeshwari, a 27-year-old woman, had stepped out of work for lunch with a colleague. Little did she know the outing would turn disastrous for her, taking her life. She was crossing a road when a speeding motorcycle hit her, causing severe injuries.

Yogeshwari, an employee of HDFC Bank, had just stepped out of her office building with a colleague. The two were crossing Dr Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar, a business hub in West Bengaluru.

While her colleague stopped to allow an approaching motorcycle to pass, Yogeshwari reportedly misjudged the speed of the vehicle and attempted to cross the road. In CCTV footage, she is seen running in an attempt to cross the road safely but she was struck.

The woman was thrown onto the road, and the biker lost control and skidded.

A resident of Kempegowda Layout, Yogeshwari was rushed to Suguna Hospital, where she died of severe internal bleeding. Her body was later shifted to Victoria Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The motorcycle rider, identified as 22-year-old Deepan, also sustained injuries in the accident and is currently undergoing treatment.

The Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.