Drunk Bengaluru Women Crash Into Cab, Hit Driver With Helmet, Abuse Crowd

While it is common to hear about drunk men causing trouble on the streets, two drunk women in Bengaluru created chaos on Saturday night.

The women were returning after visiting their friends when they allegedly hit a cab from behind while riding a bike. The cab driver, identified as Ahmed, questioned them about the accident. This led to an argument, during which the women allegedly abused him and hit him with a helmet.

Locals who stepped in to calm the situation were also allegedly assaulted. According to the information, the women even used a chain wrapped around their hands to attack the cab driver during the confrontation.

Videos of the incident show the women abusing people in the crowd and making obscene gestures at them. Some members of the public are also seen shouting abuses at the women.

In the footage, one of the women is seen kicking some men as they try to get hold of her. Even after being taken into the police vehicle, she continues to make obscene gestures and shout abuses at the crowd.

Local residents reported the matter to the police. A case has been registered against the two women, identified as Lisa and Matthew. They have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.