Bengaluru Bodybuilder Dies By Suicide After Girlfriend's Engagement

The police is investigating various aspects of the case, including a death note recovered from Kiran's room.

Kiran was a bodybuilder and gym trainer by profession.
  • A 26-year-old bodybuilder in Bengaluru died by suicide
  • His girlfriend informed him she was engaged to another man
  • He locked himself in his room and allegedly died by hanging at home
A 26-year-old bodybuilder in Bengaluru allegedly died by suicide after his girlfriend informed him that her marriage was fixed with another man.

Kiran, a bodybuilder and gym trainer by profession, was in a relationship with the woman for the past three years. On Saturday, when he met his girlfriend, she told him about her engagement with another man. Upset over the news, he returned to his Mahalakshmi Layout home visibly upset and locked himself inside his room where he allegedly died by hanging.

When he did not emerge from his room, his family members broke open the door.

Kiran's body was sent for post-mortem. The police is investigating various aspects of the case, including a death note recovered from Kiran's room.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

