Hours After Valentine's Day Dinner, Chartered Accountant Slits Wife's Throat

What began as a Valentine's Day evening for a young couple in Haryana ended in a shocking and brutal death. A man, who had just spent the evening with his wife celebrating the day, later murdered her and then tried to mislead the police with a false story about a robbery.

In Haryana's Bahadurgarh, the mystery behind the killing of Mahak, a bank employee, was solved by Jhajjar Police within just 18 hours. What first appeared to be a case of robbery soon turned out to be a cold-blooded plan by her husband, a chartered accountant named Anshul Dhawan.

Late Sunday night, around 11:00 pm, Anshul, who works in Gurugram, called the police claiming that unknown attackers had tried to rob them and had slit his wife's throat.

But once the investigation began, officers noticed several gaps in his statements. Anshul kept changing his story and couldn't even describe the attackers, which made the police even more suspicious.

When questioned strictly, Anshul finally broke down and confessed to murdering his wife. Police said he had long been suspicious of Mahak's character, who worked at HDFC Bank in Gurugram, which led to frequent arguments between them. This suspicion eventually pushed him toward the crime.

Mahak's father, Krishna Kathuria, had suspected his son-in-law from the very beginning.



During the murder, Anshul wore gloves to avoid leaving any fingerprints. He first strangled Mahak and then used scissors to slit her throat.

Both Anshul, a resident of Hisar, and Mahak, from Hansi, had married on September 25 last year.