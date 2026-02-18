3 Men Kidnap Bengaluru Spa Manager, Demand Rs 2 Lakh Ransom

A spa manager was kidnapped by three men on the streets of Bengaluru late on Sunday night.

The kidnapping unfolded in the Electronic City area when the victim, Ashit Jha, was returning home on a two-wheeler with his colleague after closing his spa.

According to police, three men followed the bike in a car, waited for the right moment, and then deliberately rammed the two-wheeler, knocking both riders to the ground. Before bystanders could react, the attackers assaulted Ashit with a wooden log, overpowered him, and dragged him into the car, fleeing the spot within seconds.

While Ashit was forcibly taken away, his companion managed to escape and raise an alarm.

Ransom Demand Adds To Horror

Soon after the abduction, the kidnappers allegedly called the spa owner, demanding Rs 2 lakh ransom and issuing threats that the victim would be killed if the money was not paid.

Following the registration of a case at the Electronic City Police Station, senior officers formed multiple teams.

Using call detail records and other technical investigative methods, the police tracked down and arrested all three accused within hours, foiling what could have escalated into a major crime.

The accused have since been sent to judicial custody, while further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the kidnapping and whether the accused were involved in similar crimes earlier.