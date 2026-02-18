Watch: 22-Year-Old Bengaluru Corporate Woman Shares Her Monthly Expenses

An Instagram video showing a 22-year-old corporate woman detailing her monthly expenses in Bengaluru has sparked a discussion online about how much money is enough to survive in the city. The video was shared by Sanya, who goes by @sanya.unfiltered on the platform, with the caption, "This is how much I spend in a month living in Bangalore".

In the clip, Sanya detailed that she had recently joined the corporate setup and was sharing a 3BHK flat with her friends, where the majority of the expense was divided. She then walks viewers through a detailed account of her spending. Her rent alone stood at Rs 14,000 per person.

As for maintenance and water bill, each occupant had to fork out Rs 1,700 monthly, while groceries cost Rs 1,500. The maid who cooked food and looked after Sanya and her friends pocketed a salary of Rs 9,000 monthly, meaning her share was Rs 3,000.

The rented furniture set her back Rs 1,000 monthly, while commuting cost Rs 2,000. Certain miscellaneous expenses and weekend plans inflated the budget by Rs 5,000. After providing the full breakdown, Sanya revealed that her total monthly spending came to around Rs 31,000.

Social Media Reactions

The video quickly drew reactions from social media users, with many offering advice on saving money and sharing similar experiences.

"I live in the US, and this is a lot for one person in India. I would say that you should save more money in a savings account or some ETFs," said one user, while another added: "Very realistic and proper expense breakdown. And no, you're not spending too much. You must see how much others spend."

A third commented: "Depends on your salary, for a person earning 20 LPA+, it is nothing, but for someone earning less than 5 LPA, it's a lot."

