"It Takes Your 10% Annual Increment": Woman Slams Bengaluru's Soaring Cost Of Living

A Bengaluru woman's candid social media post questioning the city's rising cost of living has struck a chord with many residents, triggering a broader conversation on everyday expenses in India's technology hub.

In a video shared on Instagram, Dipa Gupta expressed her frustration over how quickly money seems to vanish in Bengaluru. She remarked that even modest daily activities feel disproportionately expensive, stating that spending Rs 500 now feels equivalent to spending just Rs 50. According to her, whether one steps out of the house or stays indoors, expenses pile up rapidly, making routine snacking or short outings surprisingly costly.

Gupta questioned why living in the city feels so expensive, highlighting how small purchases often add up without people realising it. Her remarks reflect a growing concern among urban residents who feel that rising prices are outpacing their income growth.

The video was accompanied by a humorous yet pointed caption: "Bangalore doesn't take your breath away; it just takes your 10% annual increment." The line resonated with viewers who believe that while salaries in Bengaluru may be relatively higher, living costs rise at an equally fast pace, leaving little room for savings.

Although the video did not go viral on a massive scale, it attracted noticeable engagement, garnering close to 70000 views. The comment section was filled with relatable reactions, with many users expressing agreement and sharing similar experiences.

Comments such as "Exactly," "This is so true," and "I can completely relate" reflected the widespread sentiment among residents navigating the city's high costs. The discussion once again brought attention to Bengaluru's affordability challenges, particularly for young professionals and middle-class households.

The post adds to an ongoing debate about urban living expenses in India's major cities, where lifestyle costs continue to rise amid changing consumption patterns and economic pressures.