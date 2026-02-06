33-Year-Old Killed By Married Lover, Body Dumped In Septic Tank In Bhopal

A decomposed body of a 33-year-old woman was recovered from a septic tank in an empty plot in Bhopal's Nishatpura area on Thursday evening. Police claim to have cracked the case within 24 hours, revealing a twisted tale of love, betrayal, blackmail, and murder that began on Instagram and ended in a septic tank.

The victim has been identified as Ashrafi alias Siya, a resident of Gondia district in Maharashtra. According to investigators, Siya was strangled on Monday by her married lover, Sameer, with the alleged help of his family members. Her body was stuffed into an iron box and dumped into a septic tank near their home in Kamla Nagar to erase all traces of the crime.

About a year ago, Siya and Sameer connected on Instagram. What began as casual chats soon turned into an affair. Blinded by love, Siya left her home in Maharashtra and moved to Bhopal nearly three months ago to live with Sameer. She believed she was beginning a new chapter of life.

But Sameer was already married and the father of two children. As Siya began living in his Kamla Nagar home, daily disputes erupted. According to police sources, frequent arguments broke out between Siya and Sameer's wife. Neighbours reported loud quarrels and tension in the household. Sameer had reportedly hidden several facts from Siya, and domestic unrest escalated rapidly.

Investigators say Siya was pressuring Sameer to marry her. Police sources claim she demanded Rs 5 lakh if he refused and allegedly threatened legal action. The situation grew volatile. Sameer's wife, unable to bear the tension, reportedly left for her parental home in Jabalpur.

On Monday evening, another heated argument broke out between Siya and Sameer. According to police, in a fit of rage, Sameer strangled Siya.

To destroy evidence, Sameer allegedly sought help from his brother, mother, and sister. The body was sealed inside an iron box and, under the cover of the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, thrown into a septic tank in a vacant plot near their home.

On Thursday evening, children playing nearby complained of a foul smell coming from the tank. Residents noticed an iron box floating inside and immediately alerted police. When officers reached the spot and searched the tank, they made the horrifying discovery of Siya's decomposed body inside the box.

Due to advanced decomposition, visible injury marks were unclear. However, police identified the victim by a distinctive tattoo of a lamp on her hand and the date "26 May 1992," believed to be her date of birth.

Manoj Patwa, Inspector of Nishatpura police station, confirmed that the body appeared to be three to four days old. He also stated that the initial investigation pointed toward strangulation.

While Sameer remains absconding, police have arrested his brother, mother, and sister for allegedly assisting in disposing of the body. Sameer's wife is also under the scanner. Investigators suspect that more family members may have had knowledge of the crime.

Police sources also revealed that Siya's past was complicated. She had reportedly been married three times earlier in Maharashtra and Rajasthan. However, officers stress that the motive and full sequence of events will become clearer after forensic reports and post-mortem findings are complete.