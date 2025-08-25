Karnataka Woman, Lover Check Into Lodge. She Was Found Dead With Her Mouth Blown Up

A village in the Mysuru district of Karnataka woke up to a grisly crime this morning. A 20-year-old married woman was brutally killed by her lover, who set off explosive in her mouth.

In a video from the crime scene, the woman's body was seen on a bed with the lower part of her face completely blown up.

A pool of blood was also seen on the floor.

The woman was identified as Rakshita - a resident of Gerasanahalli village in Hunsur Taluk - and the room she was found dead in was a lodge in Bherya village, where she had checked in with her lover, Siddaraju.

The woman was married to a daily wage labourer from Kerala, and was in an illicit relationship with Siddaraju, a relative of hers.

During their stay at the lodge, a fight broke out between the couple and the man then allegedly put a combustible material in her mouth and set it off using a trigger that is used to explode gelatin sticks in quarries, police said.

After the incident, the accused tried to mislead others by claiming that the woman had died due to a mobile phone blast. However, while attempting to flee, he was caught by locals and handed over to the police.

The body was later identified, and the Saligrama Police took Siddaraju into custody. An investigation into the case is underway.