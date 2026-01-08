'Will Shoot First, Ask Questions Later': Denmark Warns US Over Greenland Invasion

The Danish defence ministry said that soldiers will be required to shoot first and ask questions later if the United States invades Greenland. This is in accordance with the army's rule of engagement from 1952 that requires soldiers to attack invaders without waiting for orders from higher-ups.

The ministry clarified that the rule "remains in force" when Berlingske, a Danish newspaper, asked about the status of the directive.

The remark comes as US President Donald Trump has renewed his push to take over Greenland -- a NATO territory. He has said that "military force" is one of the options that the US is considering in order to achieve his goal of acquiring the Arctic island.

Explained: How The US Already Has A Free Hand In Greenland

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it's vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region. The President and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilising the US Military is always an option at the Commander in Chief's disposal."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that he plans to meet Danish and Greenlandic officials next week. He also clarified that Trump wants to buy the island and not use military force, Wall Street Journal reported. Meanwhile, Denmark has welcomed the meeting with the US officials as "dialogue that is needed".

Read | US, Denmark To Discuss Greenland Next Week, Says Marco Rubio

US Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday that Denmark "obviously" had not done a proper job in securing Greenland and that Trump "is willing to go as far as he has to" to defend American interests in the Arctic.

Denmark has repeatedly insisted that the island is "not for sale".

Earlier on Tuesday, European leaders warned Trump in a joint statement that the territorial integrity of Greenland and Denmark should be respected.

Explained: What's Driving Trump's Obsession With Greenland?

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Monday had also warned the Republican leader and said that any US attack on Greenland would mean the end of the NATO alliance and "the security that has been established since the end of the Second World War."

Trump has argued that the US needs to control the world's largest island to ensure its own security in the face of rising threats from China and Russia in the Arctic.

