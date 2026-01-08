Explained: How The US Already Has A Free Hand In Greenland

A joke about dog sledges, warnings about foreign ships, and a claim that Greenland is essential to America's security. US President Donald Trump's remarks have pushed a remote Arctic island into the spotlight. “We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security,” he said this week, sharpening tensions with Denmark and Greenland's leaders.

That said, a lesser-known reality reveals that the US already has extensive military access to Greenland. It does not need to buy the island or take drastic action to secure its strategic interests.

A Cold War Agreement

That access comes from a defence agreement signed in April 1951 between the US and Denmark. Denmark colonised Greenland over 300 years ago and still controls some of its affairs, although the island now has a high degree of self-rule.

Under this agreement, the US can “construct, install, maintain, and operate” military bases across Greenland. It can “house personnel” and “control landings, takeoffs, anchorages, moorings, movements, and operation of ships, aircraft, and waterborne craft.”

The deal basically gives Washington a free hand to operate militarily across the island.

At present, the US runs one base in a remote part of Greenland (the Pittufik Space Base), which tracks missiles crossing the North Pole. Legally, the agreement allows far more.

Origins In World War II

The agreement grew out of World War II. After Nazi Germany occupied Denmark, its ambassador in Washington signed a defence deal with the US to prevent Greenland from falling into German hands. The Nazis had already set up weather stations on the island, which helped their war effort. US forces later removed them and built multiple bases.

During the Cold War, the US maintained several bases and radar sites in Greenland. Most closed after tensions eased, leaving only one active base today.

In 2004, the agreement was updated to include Greenland's semi-autonomous government. The amendment requires the US to consult Denmark and Greenland before making “any significant changes” to military activity. It also recognises Greenland as “an equal part of the Kingdom of Denmark.”

Can The US Buy Greenland?

Buying Greenland is not legally possible. Denmark does not have the authority to sell it. Greenlanders have the right to decide their own future, and public opinion is firmly against any US takeover.

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said this week, “Our country is not for sale.”

Beyond military strategy, Greenland's vast reserves of critical minerals also attract US interest. Greenland's leaders have said they are open to business partnerships without surrendering sovereignty.