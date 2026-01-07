Advertisement

US, Denmark To Discuss Greenland Next Week, Says Marco Rubio

The meeting comes amid escalating tensions following reneweddemands from US President Donald Trump to take control of the island.

The United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that he will meet with the Denmark government to discuss Greenland next week. The meeting comes amid escalating tensions following renewed demands from US President Donald Trump to take control of the island.

"US military is always an option," Trump said on Tuesday, regarding taking control of Greenland. 

In order to resolve the issue, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that the governments of Denmark and Greenland had requested a meeting with Rubio. Greenland's foreign minister, Vivian Motzfeldt, said in a Facebook post that the goal of the talks would be "to discuss the United States' strong statements regarding Greenland." 

"When we want this, it is of course because we have the impression that part of this discussion is based on a misreading of what is what," Rasmussen told reporters, adding, "We believe it makes sense to try to arrange a meeting with our American counterparts in order to clear up some of the misunderstandings that may exist."

