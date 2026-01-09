"At Peak Of Hubris": Khamenei Draws Historical Parallels In Message To Trump

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, delivered a warning to the United States as protests driven by economic hardship continue to spread across the country. In remarks carried by Iranian state media and delivered during a public interaction with supporters, Khamenei accused Washington of orchestrating the unrest and said that leaders who rule with arrogance inevitably face collapse. The Iranian leader also posted a series of statements on his X account.

Referring directly to the US president, Donald Trump, Khamenei said that tyrants and arrogant rulers throughout history had met their downfall at the height of their power.

"The US president who judges arrogantly about the whole world should know that tyrants and arrogant rulers of the world, such as Pharaoh, Nimrod, Mohammad Reza [Pahlavi] and other such rulers saw their downfall when they were at the peak of their hubris," he said. "He too will fall."

The comments came as protests, initially triggered by Iran's worsening economic crisis, entered a second week and spread into dozens of cities and towns. Demonstrations have been marked by chants against the political leadership, clashes with security forces and, in some areas, an aggressive response from the authorities.

Foreign Interference Allegations

In his address, Khamenei repeatedly accused the United States of encouraging unrest inside Iran. He said that some protesters were acting not out of genuine grievance but to win favour with Washington.

"There are also those whose work is destruction," he said, referring to incidents of vandalism reported in Tehran and other cities. "Last night in Tehran, and in some other places, a bunch of vandals came and destroyed a building belonging to their own country."

He claimed that such actions were designed to please the US president, who, Khamenei said, had made "irrelevant nonsense" statements suggesting that Washington would side with demonstrators if the Iranian government acted against them. "These people have their hopes pinned on him," he said. "If he can, let him manage his own country. In his own country, various incidents are occurring."

Khamenei went further, describing Trump as a despot and warning that history showed such figures were often removed at the height of their pride. "Our nation does not tolerate mercenaryism for foreigners," he said. "Whoever you may be, once you become a mercenary for a foreigner, once you work for a foreigner, the nation considers you rejected."

He added that despots and arrogant powers, including Iran's former monarch, Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, had been overthrown when they appeared strongest. "This one will be overthrown as well," he said, in an apparent reference to the US president.

Trump's Warnings To Tehran

Trump has, in recent days, issued a series of public warnings to Iran's leadership. Speaking in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, he said the United States would intervene if Iranian authorities used lethal force against protesters. "If they do anything bad to these people, we're going to hit them very hard," he said, repeating a warning he had previously issued on social media.

Commenting on the unrest, Trump said that "the enthusiasm to overturn the regime has been incredible". He reiterated his position in a separate interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, warning Iranian officials of severe consequences if protesters were harmed. "I have let them know that if they start killing people, which they tend to do during their riots, they have lots of riots, if they do it, we are going to hit them very hard," he said.

Iranian officials have responded by accusing Washington of interference and warning that any US involvement could prompt retaliation, including potential action against American bases and forces in the region.

Protests Intensify

According to the Institute for the Study of War, protest activity has increased both in frequency and magnitude since January 7, including in Tehran and in parts of northwestern Iran. The think tank said the authorities had intensified their crackdown, including by taking the rare step of deploying Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps ground forces to suppress demonstrations in at least one province.

Iranian state television has shown images of security forces confronting crowds, while online videos, many of which cannot be independently verified, appear to show protesters blocking roads and chanting slogans such as "Death to the dictator" and "Iranians, raise your voice, shout out for your rights."

On Thursday, as demonstrations grew, Iran experienced a widespread internet blackout, limiting access to social media platforms that protesters have used to organise and share information.

The protests have turned deadly, though the precise number of fatalities remains disputed. Amnesty International said that at least 28 protesters and bystanders, including children, were killed between December 31 and January 3. Other organisations that document rights abuses, including Human Rights Activists News Agency, Iran Human Rights and the Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights, have put the count higher, at more than 40.

The government has acknowledged at least one death, identifying the man killed during a protest late on Wednesday as a 21-year-old member of a militia that works alongside the security forces. Rights groups have disputed that account, saying he was among the protesters.

Why Are Iranians Protesting

Iran's economy has been under sustained pressure for years, largely because of US and European sanctions linked to its nuclear programme. That strain has been compounded by regional tensions, including a 12-day war with Israel last June, which further drained state resources.

Iran's currency has fallen sharply, losing roughly half its value against the US dollar in 2025. Official figures show inflation exceeding 42 per cent in December alone. The impact has been particularly severe for import-dependent businesses and households already struggling with rising prices.

The first demonstrations were led by merchants protesting the collapse of the rial. They have since spread to university campuses and cities across the country.