Anniversary Surprise Goes Wrong As Rs 2 Lakh Salary Floats Away In Viral Video

A young man's attempt to plan a romantic anniversary surprise for his girlfriend has captured widespread attention online after the gesture ended in an unexpected and expensive mishap.

The now-viral clip, shared on February 10, has amassed more than 135 million views. It shows a couple standing in what appears to be an open parking area at night. A large white gift box tied with red ribbons sits on a table between them. The man, dressed in a black suit, prepares to unveil his surprise while his girlfriend, also dressed in black, holds a bunch of red balloons.

Text over the video reads, "How I tried to surprise my girlfriend for our anniversary."

Inside the box, the man has placed a balloon attached to a long chain of cash notes linked together. Pink light glows from within, adding to the anticipation. When the woman lifts the lid, the balloon rises, pulling the stream of money upward. She appears stunned and emotional, immediately stepping forward to hug him.

What follows quickly shifts the mood.

As the couple embrace, the balloon slips free. The entire chain of cash detaches and shoots into the night sky along with the balloons. The woman runs after it in an attempt to grab the floating money, while the man throws his coat upward in a last effort to catch it. Both attempts fail.

On-screen text reads, "The money chain suddenly detached itself from the box."

Visibly shaken, the man collapses to the ground and covers his face. His girlfriend kneels beside him and tries to console him, saying, "It's the thought that counts." He responds, "Babe, that was my salary." She replies, "Make more money."

The caption claims the amount lost was "just about $2000 down the drain," roughly Rs 1.8 lakh.

The video has racked up over 135 million views and garnered more than 4 million likes. Some viewers praised the girlfriend for embracing him before reacting to the money. Others questioned the decision to stage such a gesture outdoors.

One user wrote, "She hugged you before money, so I think your gift got accepted." Another commented, "If he cared about his salary, why bring it outside?" While some saw the episode as a cautionary tale about grand gestures, others viewed it as a reminder that even well-intentioned plans can unravel in an instant.