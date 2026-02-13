Broken Spine, Leg Crushed: Truck Runs Over People Dancing In <i>Baraat</i>

One man suffered a broken spine while two women sustained serious leg and chest injuries.
- A truck crashed into a wedding procession in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh
- The procession was en route to the wedding venue with guests dancing
- One man suffered a broken spine in the accident
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
Raipur:
An uninvited guest, in the form of a marauding truck, crashed into a wedding procession, turning joy to screams. The incident occurred in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district.
The procession was moving towards the wedding venue, with guests dancing to the tunes of a DJ, when an uncontrolled truck gatecrashed the occasion. One man suffered a broken spine while two women sustained serious leg and chest injuries.
The injured were taken to a hospital while the police have registered a case against the driver of the truck.
Further investigation into the case is underway.
Details to follow.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world