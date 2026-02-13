Broken Spine, Leg Crushed: Truck Runs Over People Dancing In <i>Baraat</i>

An uninvited guest, in the form of a marauding truck, crashed into a wedding procession, turning joy to screams. The incident occurred in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district.

The procession was moving towards the wedding venue, with guests dancing to the tunes of a DJ, when an uncontrolled truck gatecrashed the occasion. One man suffered a broken spine while two women sustained serious leg and chest injuries.

The injured were taken to a hospital while the police have registered a case against the driver of the truck.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Details to follow.