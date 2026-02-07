"Aadhaar Vs Green Card": IND Vs USA T20 Match Sparks Meme Storm On Social Media

As India began their T20 World Cup title defence against the United States at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the cricket match was matched by a flood of humour on social media.

The USA won the toss and chose to bowl first against India, setting the stage for a closely watched contest. However, much of the online attention quickly shifted from the pitch to the composition of the US team, which includes several players of South Asian, particularly Indian, origin.

As the match got underway, social media users unleashed a wave of memes, joking about the cultural and cricketing links between the two teams. Many posts compared India's Aadhaar card system with the US Green Card, poking fun at how familiar some USA players appeared to Indian fans.

IND VS USA ❌

IND VS NRI INDIAN ✅#INDvsUSA #T20WorldCup2026 — Ani banerjee (@saikatb100) February 7, 2026

It's time to watch India A vs India B#INDvsUSA — self (@MonochromicXT) February 7, 2026

Memes poked fun at the match's Indian flavor, jokingly calling it an "inter-state fixture" rather than an international clash. Users celebrated cricket's global reach with a healthy dose of satire.

While the jokes dominated timelines, the game itself carried significance, marking India's first step in defending their T20 World Cup crown. The India-USA clash underlined not just the growing popularity of cricket in the United States, but also how sport and social media now go hand in hand, turning major matches into viral moments beyond the boundary ropes.