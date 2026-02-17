Man Shares First Week's Expenses In Bengaluru, Says "City Life Is Not Cheap"

A recent social media post by a resident of Bengaluru has caught the attention of online users. The man shared his honest experience of living in India's technology hub during his first week in the city. In a post shared on X, user Praha wrote about the cost of living in Bengaluru, his spending habits, and his initial impressions of the city.

In his post, he explained that he spent over Rs 18,000 on rent and over Rs 12,000 on food in the first week. He also stated that living in the city is expensive, and his spending habits are not very good.

He said he visited areas like Indranagar, HSR, and Electronic City. He stated that he would stay in HSR, where he found a nice, fully furnished flat with all the essentials within walking distance.

Check Out The Post Here:

1 Week completed in Bengaluru,



Spent ₹18k+ in rent and ₹12k+ in food.

- City life is not cheap, and I don't have good spending habits too.



Explored Indiranagar, HSR, Electronic City.

- Gonna stay in HSR, got a good fully furnished flat and everything available in walkable… — Praha (@Praha37v) February 17, 2026

Praha also said that Bengaluru is a good city to work in and that many people are working hard here. He added that he had never seen the city so busy and active, nor did he expect it to be.

Social Media Reaction

The post sparked debate on social media, where users gave their mixed reactions. One user commented, "Real estate is way to costly in HSR. You should have explored Bommanahalli or GB palya."

Another user noted, "Which place were you in before ?"

"Bangaluru rent and spending is not logical at all. Expenses are skyrocketing every month," added a third user.