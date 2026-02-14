Bengaluru Woman Shares She Was Asked To Pay Rs 80,000 Rent Just Because Flat Gets Sunlight

High rent prices in Bengaluru continue to surprise residents, even for small homes. A recent case has drawn attention after a woman said she was asked to pay Rs 80,000 in rent for a flat just because it gets sunlight. Anu shared her experience on X. She expressed shock at the exorbitant price and added that it was surprising that rents would rise so much simply because of a simple feature like natural light.

Her post quickly went viral, sparking a debate about how expensive renting a home in the city has become.

Rent For A Sunlit Room

In her post, Anu stated that Bengaluru's rents surprise her every time. She explained that she was told that the room receives sunlight, and that this is why the rent was set at Rs 80,000. She clarified that she couldn't believe it and was shocked to learn that even a simple feature like sunlight was being considered an "extra" and being priced higher.

Check Out The Post Here:

Bangalore Rent would never stop surprising me.



What do you mean “ma'am is room me sunlight bhi aati hai to iska rent ₹80,000 hai” 😭 — Anu (@Escapeplace__) February 13, 2026

She also stated that the amount seemed excessive, highlighting that the amenities people typically expect in a home are now being viewed as premium in the city's rental market.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were shocked after seeing her post. One user commented, "It is better to give 80,000 for EMI rather then paying the rent."

Another user noted, "Sounds like Mumbai to me."

"Sunlight is now a premium amenity," added a third user.