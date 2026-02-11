"70,000 For A 2BHK?": Woman Questions High Rents In Bengaluru's Koramangala

A social media post criticising high rental prices in Bengaluru's Koramangala area has drawn attention online. Lubna Malhotra, a marketing professional, questioned reports of Rs 70,000 a month for a two-bedroom flat in the neighbourhood. In her post, she wrote: "70k for a 2BHK? Koramangala have some shame, there's traffic, open sewage, and broken roads. What are we paying the premium for?"

Her comments struck a chord with many people, who said rents in the area have risen sharply despite ongoing civic problems. Koramangala is known as one of Bengaluru's most popular areas, especially among IT professionals and start-up workers. It is close to offices, restaurants and shopping areas, which has made it highly sought after.

Koramangala have some shame - there's traffic, open sewage, and broken roads. What are we paying the premium for? — Lubna Malhotra (@lubnamalhotra) February 10, 2026

However, residents often complain about heavy traffic, damaged roads and sanitation issues. Some say the basic infrastructure does not match the high rents being charged. Property experts say demand for homes in prime parts of Bengaluru remains strong, particularly as more companies ask employees to return to offices. Limited supply and high demand have pushed up rental prices.

The viral post has garnered over 70,000 views, sparking a lively discussion among users. Some commenters expressed frustration with the rental system, with one user quipping that tenants are essentially funding their landlords' luxury items, like expensive watches, while struggling with layoffs and taxes.

Another user defended landlords, arguing that they are simply following market rates and that tenants, especially high-earning software engineers, should not complain about rent.

A third user poked fun at the idea of paying ₹70,000 for a place just for its proximity to cafes, given the poor traffic conditions.

The discussion reflects a wider concern in India's technology hub about whether such high rents are justified, or whether tenants are simply paying for the area's reputation rather than the quality of living conditions.