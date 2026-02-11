Auto Driver's Kind Gesture For Passengers, Pregnant Women Wins Praise, Rapido Reacts

A Bengaluru-based software engineer has praised a Rapido driver who "quietly restored" her faith in "humanity". In a LinkedIn post, the woman named Udya Patel shared her experience of a recent auto ride, revealing that she was shocked to find basic amenities for free. The simple yet thoughtful amenities were drinking water, tissue paper, hand sanitiser, and essentials for pregnant women.

Artificial flowers and neatly arranged books added to the warmth of the space. A small board reading "WELCOME - FREE for our customer" reflected his genuine intent to serve.

"... a small board hanging gently inside read "WELCOME - FREE for our customer." Below it were simple things: drinking water, tissue paper, cotton, hand sanitizer... and a special mention for pregnant women," Patel wrote in the post, highlighting the kindness of Madesh K, the Rapido auto captain.

"There was a bottle neatly placed within reach. Artificial flowers tied lovingly near the seat. Even books and essentials arranged with care. Nothing flashy. Nothing for show. Just thoughtfulness."

Patel mentioned in her post that the driver didn't announce it and he was not expecting any praise. "He just drove calmly, as if kindness was part of his routine, like starting the engine," she wrote.

"In a world where we rush past people, where generosity is often loud and filmed, Madesh chose to serve silently. He turned his small auto into a safe, considerate space. For tired commuters. For women. For someone who might just need a sip of water or a moment of care."

Rapido's Reaction

The post also reached the company, which reacted to the incident, saying, "Hi Udya, this story really warms our hearts. Madesh K's quiet care turns an everyday ride into a truly special experience. From little touches like water, tissues, and books to creating a safe and welcoming space, he shows how simple acts of thoughtfulness can make a huge impact."

Social Media Reaction

The post gained significant reach on the platform with nearly 1,000 likes. In the commented section, users also showered praise for the "kind" driver.

"Sometimes it's the little gestures that truly make our day, bringing a sense of comfort, calm, and a reminder that humanity is very much alive. Moments like these don't just delight customers; they create raving fans and build lasting trust in a brand," one user wrote, another called it "really sweet".