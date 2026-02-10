Bengaluru Techie Alleges Death Threats Over AI Wedding Buffet Tool

A Bengaluru-based software professional has alleged that he received death threats after creating an AI-powered tool related to Indian wedding buffets.

The techie, who goes by the name Pankaj on social media platform X, said the threats began after a post about his side project went viral. According to him, the backlash included intense negative comments and direct messages, some of which allegedly targeted his family.

In a series of posts, Pankaj said he was open to criticism and online trolling but was disturbed by the nature of the threats. "Troll me all you want. Make fun of my ideas. I do it myself too. But death threats? Not one or two people, but tens," he wrote. He questioned why people would resort to such extreme behaviour over what he described as a "silly weekend project."

man, i'm literally getting DEATH THREATS for building a buffet app.



i build useless stupid projects for fun. i'm not curing cancer here. had a funny idea, built it, shared on x. it went viral. now people dming me "i hope you die" "i'll kill you if i see you" and shit about my… https://t.co/BsW85QdfTc pic.twitter.com/HpjOt3oVjU — Pankaj (@the2ndfloorguy) February 9, 2026

The techie added that while blocking users was an option, the messages crossed a line. "Why go this low? What is wrong with some of you? Not cool," he said.

Pankaj also shared screenshots of the alleged direct messages to support his claims.

Responding to queries about the reason behind the backlash, he said some users accused him of misusing artificial intelligence and harming the environment.

In a reply to a comment, he stated that critics believed he was "wasting AI" and contributing to environmental damage by building what they called "useless" projects.