Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Bengaluru Techie Alleges Death Threats Over AI Wedding Buffet Tool

A Bengaluru-based tech professional has claimed he received multiple death threats after his AI-powered wedding buffet project went viral.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Bengaluru Techie Alleges Death Threats Over AI Wedding Buffet Tool
He shared screenshots allegedly showing DMs about the buffet app.

A Bengaluru-based software professional has alleged that he received death threats after creating an AI-powered tool related to Indian wedding buffets.

The techie, who goes by the name Pankaj on social media platform X, said the threats began after a post about his side project went viral. According to him, the backlash included intense negative comments and direct messages, some of which allegedly targeted his family.

In a series of posts, Pankaj said he was open to criticism and online trolling but was disturbed by the nature of the threats. "Troll me all you want. Make fun of my ideas. I do it myself too. But death threats? Not one or two people, but tens," he wrote. He questioned why people would resort to such extreme behaviour over what he described as a "silly weekend project."

The techie added that while blocking users was an option, the messages crossed a line. "Why go this low? What is wrong with some of you? Not cool," he said.

Pankaj also shared screenshots of the alleged direct messages to support his claims.

Responding to queries about the reason behind the backlash, he said some users accused him of misusing artificial intelligence and harming the environment. 

In a reply to a comment, he stated that critics believed he was "wasting AI" and contributing to environmental damage by building what they called "useless" projects.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bengaluru Techie, AI Tool, Wedding Buffet App, Death Threats, Online Harassment, Social Media Backlash, Artificial Intelligence
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com