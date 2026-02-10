Deepak Kumar's Gym Had 150 Clients. 'Mohammad Deepak' Left With Just 15

Deepak Kumar, a gymnasium owner in Uttarakhand who identified himself as "Mohammad Deepak" while defending a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper from alleged Bajrang Dal members, is now facing a severe economic boycott.

Before the controversy, Hulk Gym - located on Badrinath Road in Kotdwar - boasted 150 members. That number has since plummeted to just 15. The financial strain is significant: Deepak pays Rs 40,000 in monthly rent for the gym floor and an additional Rs 16,000 for a home loan installment. Currently, the family relies on his 70-year-old mother's tea stall to cover basic household expenses.

The Root of the Controversy

The incident began on January 26, when a mob targeted Vakil Ahmed's shop, Baba School Dress. The group objected to the name "Baba," claiming it could be confused with the local Siddhbali Baba temple. However, locals noted that many other shops in the area use the word "Baba" without issue, leading to allegations that Ahmed was targeted solely for his religious identity.

When Deepak intervened to protect the elderly shopkeeper, the mob demanded his name. He defiantly responded, "My name is Mohammad Deepak."

Political and Social Aftermath

While Deepak was hailed as a hero on social media, he also faced a wave of online abuse and hostile media coverage. He notes that local families are now scared to send their children to his gym.

Last week, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas walked through Kotdwar with Deepak and symbolically signed up for a gym membership. Rahul Gandhi also praised him as a "hero of India."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami criticised the opposition, accusing them of "appeasement" for supporting those who place "Mohammad" before their "sacred Hindu names."

"The party even likes those who put 'Mohammad' before their sacred Hindu names," Dhami said.

