When Deepak Kumar Became Muhammad Deepak To Defend Muslim Shopkeeper

It began with a dispute outside a small shop in Uttrakhand's Kotdwar and ended with a name that travelled far beyond the town's borders. The name Mohammad Deepak has been trending widely on social media, with users sharing reels, posts and debates around it. Many have been left wondering who this person is and why his name, a mix of Muslim and Hindu identities, has drawn such attention.

The Man Behind The Name

Mohammad Deepak is actually Deepak Kumar, a gym trainer by profession. The incident that brought Deepak national attention took place on January 26, 2026, when India was celebrating its 77th Republic Day.

In Kotdwar, some Hindu organisations objected to the name of a garment shop called Baba School Garments. They argued that the word "Baba" is linked to Hindu religious tradition and should not be used by a Muslim shopkeeper, especially given its perceived association with the Siddhabali Baba Hanuman temple in the town.

The shopkeeper, Vakil Ahmed, said his shop had been running for nearly 30 years and that no one had objected to the name before. He maintained that the word "Baba" is used across religions and is not exclusive to Hinduism.

Deepak Kumar intervened during the argument and spoke with members of the Bajrang Dal and other groups. As tensions rose and he was questioned about his identity, he introduced himself as Mohammad Deepak.

Speaking to NDTV, Deepak explained why he chose the name.

"I am an ordinary person," he said. "I am neither Hindu, nor Muslim, nor Sikh, nor Christian."

Deepak said that when several members of the Bajrang Dal questioned the shopkeeper and asked for names, the name Mohammad Deepak came to his mind instinctively. He said he wanted to convey that he is simply an Indian citizen and that everyone has the right to live in the country without being targeted.

He added that the greatest religion is humanity, because after death, only a person's actions matter.

Deepak said his life has changed completely since January 26. He has been receiving constant phone calls and messages, many of them supportive. At the same time, the situation has affected his livelihood.

Deepak comes from a modest background. His father passed away around 15 years ago. He is married, has a daughter, and his mother still runs a tea stall in Kotdwar. Deepak has been working in the fitness field for nearly 30 years and runs a gym near the Badrinath road in Kotdwar.

His gym has remained closed since the incident, and the household expenses are currently being managed through his mother's tea stall.

Despite the disruption, Deepak said he is overwhelmed by the love he has received. Deepak appealed to people to choose understanding over hatred.

He said spreading hate achieves nothing and that everyone in India has the right to worship, live and practise their religion according to their beliefs.

"I want people to choose the right path, not the wrong one," he said.