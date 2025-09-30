Advertisement
16-Year-Old Bajrang Dal Worker Shot Dead Over Instagram Post In UP's Moradabad

Following the incident, Bajrang Dal members gathered outside the Katghar police station, demanding immediate arrests of culprits.

Read Time: 2 mins
16-Year-Old Bajrang Dal Worker Shot Dead Over Instagram Post In UP's Moradabad
The incident occurred on Monday night in the Dehri village under the Katghar police station area.

A 16-year-old Bajrang Dal worker was allegedly shot dead over a social media post in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night in the Dehri village under the Katghar police station area. A forensic team has reached the spot and initiated an investigation, the police said.

Circle Officer (Katghar) Varun Kumar said the family members of the suspect, who is on a run, are being questioned, and a search is underway to nab those involved.

According to the police, Shobhit, a resident of Suraj Nagar Peetal Basti, was allegedly killed following a dispute over an Instagram post.

Following the incident, Bajrang Dal members gathered outside the Katghar police station, demanding immediate arrests. The situation turned tense as workers staged a protest and arguments broke out with police officials, including the superintendent of police (city).

"The situation is under control," the circle officer said.

The post-mortem examination has been conducted and police personnel have been deployed to ensure a smooth conduct of the last rites, officials said. 

Bajrang Dal, Moradabad, Instagram Post
