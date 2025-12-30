Who Is Aviva Baig, Delhi Woman To Marry Priyanka Gandhi's Son Raihan Vadra

Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, is engaged to Aviva Baig, sources confirmed to NDTV. The couple has been together for seven years. Aviva Baig's family is based in Delhi, and the two families are reportedly close.

Aviva had uploaded a picture with Raihan on her Instagram stories three days ago, which she has now put in the 'highlights' section with three heart emojis.

Who Is Aviva Baig?

Aviva Baig is a Delhi-based photographer.

She studied Journalism and Communication at OP Jindal Global University and completed her schooling in Humanities at Modern School in Delhi, as per her LinkedIn profile.

She is the co-founder of Atelier 11, a photographic studio and production company that works with agencies, brands, and clients across India. Her photography captures everyday life.

She has exhibited her work at ‘You Cannot Miss This' with Method Gallery (2023), ‘You Cannot Miss This' as part of India Art Fair's Young Collector Programme (2023), The Illusory World at The Quorum Club (2019), and India Design ID, K2 India (2018).

Aviva has worked in various roles across media and communication. She is a freelance producer at PlusRymn, has served as a junior project manager at PROPAGANDA, worked as a marketing intern at Art Chain India, and was the editor-in-chief of The Journal at I-Parliament. She has also completed internships at Verve Magazine India and Creative IMAGE Magazine.

Who Is Raihan Vadra?

Raihan Vadra is a visual artist who has pursued photography since he was ten. His portfolio includes wildlife, street, and commercial photography. His first solo exhibition was at Bikaner House in New Delhi. It was inspired by an eye injury he suffered during a school cricket match. Following the accident, he gravitated toward black-and-white photography, using shadow and contrast to create depth.

Encouraged by his mother, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Raihan continues to develop his craft, drawing inspiration from the photography of his grandfather, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.