Video: Priyanka Gandhi Begins Assam Visit, Baba's 'Will Be PM' Blessing Goes Viral

Congress MP and Screening Committee Chairperson Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Assam on a two-day visit on Thursday, which is seen as significant amid the party's preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections. What grabbed the most attention, however, was a baba's (ascetic's) blessing for her when she went to the Kamakhya temple.

Priyanka Gandhi reached the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati around 10 am and proceeded directly to the Kamakhya Temple in the city to offer prayers.

During the temple visit, the Wayanad MP briefly interacted with a Naga Sadhu, described by onlookers as an Aghori Baba, who requested a photograph. A video, which is now going viral, shows the baba placing his hand on Gandhi's head and then saying, "Hamara beti pradhan mantri banega (Our daughter will be Prime Minister)".

Gandhi smiles in disbelief and walks away.

After the temple visit, the MP left for the Rajiv Bhawan (Congress Bhawan) in Guwahati, where she is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with leaders from Block Congress Committees, District Congress Committees, and members of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. Interactions are also planned with representatives of frontal organisations, including the Mahila Congress and NSUI.

Senior Congress leaders told news agency IANS that Gandhi is closely supervising what they termed an "unprecedented and systematic" screening exercise for candidates in Assam.

The meetings at Rajiv Bhawan are expected to focus on evaluating potential candidates, reviewing organisational preparedness and strengthening coordination between the state leadership and the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Assam Congress leaders also said Gandhi is likely to make several follow-up visits to the state as the election campaign intensifies.